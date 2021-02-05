Eisenhower Health names new CEO

Martin Massiello has been tapped as president and CEO of Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health, the health system said this week.

Mr. Massiello has served as COO of Eisenhower Health for 13 years, Eisenhower said in a Feb. 4 news release. Before that, he was executive vice president and COO of Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola University Health System.

In his new role, which he begins March 1, Mr. Massiello will succeed G. Aubrey Serfling. Mr. Serfling announced his retirement from the top position in 2020 and will serve on Eisenhower's board of governors.

More articles on executive moves:

CFO named for 2 Tenet Palm Beach Health Network hospitals

Providence taps nurse to lead Oregon West division

LifePoint Health names chief diversity and patient experience officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.