LifePoint Health names chief diversity and patient experience officer

Vinitia Mathews, PhD, has been tapped as senior vice president and chief diversity and patient experience officer for Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

Dr. Mathews will oversee the development and implementation of the organization's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as well as continue to lead patient experience programs, the company said in a Feb. 3 news release.

Most recently, she was vice president of clinical excellence and experience for LifePoint. She also previously served as enterprise patient experience program director for Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health.

Dr. Mathews earned her MBA in healthcare administration and her PhD in strategic management from Texas Tech University's Rawls College of Business in Lubbock.

