Massachusetts General Hospital emergency medicine chief tapped as interim Cooley Dickinson leader

David Brown, MD, has been chosen as interim president and CEO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Health Care, MassLive reported.

Dr. Brown is chief of the emergency medicine department at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, as well as the MGH Trustees Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He will begin leading Cooley Dickinson in March while continuing to oversee emergency medicine at Massachusetts General, according to the report.

Dr. Brown will replace Joanne Marqusee, who in January was named executive vice president and chief integration officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce, which includes Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital and MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

"The talented senior team at Cooley Dickinson will enable David to wear these multiple leadership hats," Peter Slavin, MD, president of Massachusetts General, and Timothy Ferris, MD, CEO of the MGH Physician Organization, said in an email to employees obtained by the Boston Business Journal. "The Cooley senior administrative group has been working closely with Joanne to implement plans and programs that have raised the standards of care at the hospital, improving quality and safety, expanding services, promoting equity and diversity, and enhancing the overall patient experience. David has told us that as interim president and CEO he intends to cement and build upon the legacy of excellence that Joanne has fostered."

Dr. Brown serves on the board of trustees at Cooley Dickinson, a Massachusetts General affiliate.

