Cooley Dickinson CEO accepts chief integration officer role at Wellforce

Joanne Marqusee, president and CEO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Health Care, was named executive vice president and chief integration officer of Wellforce, MassLive reported.

Wellforce, based in Burlington, Mass., includes Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital and MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

Ms. Marqusee has helmed Cooley Dickinson since 2014.

During her tenure, she is credited with addressing equity issues, as well as the creation of a behavioral health pod in the emergency department, according to the report. The health system also opened a $2.4 million breast center under her leadership.

Before joining Cooley Dickinson, Ms. Marqusee was executive vice president and COO of Medford, Mass.-based Hallmark Health System. She also was senior vice president of operations at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

