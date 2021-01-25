Minnesota health system names chief hospital officer

Andy Cochrane has been named chief hospital officer of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health Hospital and Maple Grove (Minn.) Hospital.

Mr. Cochrane has served as CEO of Maple Grove Hospital for 12 years.

In his new role, he will focus on clinical care and customer experience, and lead the development of clinical and operational system service lines, according to a news release from North Memorial Health system.

"Andy's deep healthcare experience will continue to be an incredible asset to North Memorial Health during a crucial time in our industry," J. Kevin Croston, MD, CEO of North Memorial Health system, said in the release. "I have confidence Andy will successfully coordinate system resources to benefit both hospitals and establish our strategy to thrive today and into the future."

Before joining North Memorial Health system, Mr. Cochrane worked in executive leadership roles with Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic and Houston Methodist.

