Steward Health Care names new regional COO

Mark Robinson has been chosen as COO of Steward Health Care's western region.

Dallas-based Steward, which announced the appointment in a news release Jan. 21, operates 36 hospitals across the U.S. and Malta. Mr. Robinson will serve as COO in Utah and Arizona.

"I am honored and humbled to have been chosen for this position. While I look forward to working with each individual hospital within Steward's Utah and Arizona markets to continually build upon operational excellence, more importantly I am excited to help those that choose our hospitals receive world class healthcare close to home. I will work tirelessly to ensure the Steward network of hospitals are the hospitals of choice for the communities we serve," Mr. Robinson said in the release.

Mr. Robinson most recently served as CEO of St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City. His other previous roles include CEO of Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, Fla., CEO of Lake City (Fla.) Medical Center and COO of Trident Medical Center in Charleston, S.C.

Mr. Robinson earned his MBA and master's degree in health administration from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

More articles on executive moves:

8 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

New CEO named for AdventHealth's multistate division

COO named for Northwell's science arm

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.