New CEO named for AdventHealth's multistate division

Ken Bacon has been tapped as president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's multistate division, AdventHealth said Jan. 20.

Mr. Bacon is group president of the Denver Metro Group of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health, one of AdventHealth's joint operating agreements and regional CEO of AdventHealth's Rocky Mountain region. He will begin his new role March 1.

"Ken is a seasoned and collaborative leader who consistently rallies his team around a common vision," Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, said in a news release. "He's driven by our mission, and with his extensive experience, I have full confidence that Ken will continue to help AdventHealth deliver faith-based, whole-person care across our multistate division."

Previously, Mr. Bacon held various roles, including president and CEO of Littleton (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; president and CEO of Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; and regional CEO of AdventHealth's mid-America region.

In his new role, he will lead AdventHealth's multistate division, which spans five regions comprising 20 campuses across eight states, the health system said.

Mr. Bacon earned his MBA from San Marcos-based Texas State University. He is a certified public accountant.

More articles on executive moves:

California hospital CEO to retire

Former Advocate Aurora Health leader takes new role at Ascension Wisconsin

Memorial Hermann names new rehab hospital CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.