Former Advocate Aurora Health leader takes new role at Ascension Wisconsin

Michael Bergmann, RN, was named president of Ascension Wisconsin's Fox Valley hospitals, effective Jan. 25, according to a news release.

Mr. Bergmann most recently was primary service area president of the Waukesha/Jefferson market at Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee.

In his new role, he will oversee Ascension NE Wisconsin - St. Elizabeth Campus in Appleton, Ascension NE Wisconsin - Mercy Campus in Oshkosh and Ascension Calumet Hospital in Chilton, Wis.

Mr. Bergmann earned a master's degree in healthcare administration from Minneapolis-based Walden University.

