New president named for 2 Bon Secours hospitals

Bryan Lee was tapped as the new president of St. Mary's and Richmond Community hospitals in Richmond, Va., Bon Secours said.

Mr. Lee began his new role Jan. 4. Before that, he served as the market president and CEO of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, La.

Mr. Lee earned a master's degree in health services administration from the University of Alabama Birmingham and a bachelor's degree in healthcare management from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

More articles on executive moves:

New group COO named for Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network

New CEO named for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Network CEO, COO named for 2 North Carolina hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.