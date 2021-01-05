New group COO named for Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network

Mike Nordness was tapped as chief administrative officer of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla., and group COO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Palm Beach Health Network, hospital officials said Jan. 5.

Delray Medical Center is part of Palm Beach Health Network, which also includes Good Samaritan Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children's Hospital, all in West Palm Beach, Fla.; Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center; and West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Fla.

Mr. Nordness previously was COO of Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., and was the assistant administrator at Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C. He also was COO of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C.

He earned a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with an emphasis in health education, and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

