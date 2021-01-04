CommonSpirit names president for expanded Southern California division

Julie Sprengel, RN, has been tapped as president of CommonSpirit Health's newly expanded Southern California division, the health system said Jan. 4.

CommonSpirit Health is based in Chicago and was formed in February 2019 through the merger of San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives.

In her new role, Ms. Sprengel will oversee 21 Dignity Health facilities from Central Coast and Central California, CommonSpirit officials said. She will also be responsible for Dignity Health hospitals in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties in California, and Clark County, Nev.

Ms. Sprengel brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to the role. Most recently, she was named leader of the Southwest division of CommonSpirit Health in May 2019. CommonSpirit officials said she also was instrumental in opening the temporary Los Angeles surge hospital at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Sprengel has a nursing degree from the Los Angeles County/University of Southern California School of Nursing and an MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.

