Methodist University Hospital president resigns

Roland Cruickshank, president of Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., resigned Dec. 21.

Methodist is the flagship hospital of Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. A spokesperson from Methodist Le Bonheur did not specify why Mr. Cruickshank resigned, but said the organization thanks him for his leadership and wishes him well in his next career endeavor.

Tim Slocum, COO of Methodist University Hospital, will serve as interim president while the health system searches for a permanent replacement.

Under Mr. Cruickshank's leadership, Methodist earned an "A" grade from Leapfrog for safety and quality and expanded services for transplant, cardiology and oncology services.

