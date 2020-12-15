Illinois health system CEO to retire

Mary Starmann-Harrison, RN, president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, plans to retire in the second half of 2021, the Springfield, Ill.-based organization said Dec. 15.

Ms. Starmann-Harrison has helmed the health system since April 2011.

Under her leadership, Hospital Sisters Health System has grown to 15 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, the health system said. St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, Ill., and St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, Ill., both moved after new hospitals were built in Highland and O'Fallon, Ill.

"During her tenure as HSHS president and CEO, Mary has overseen the growth of HSHS with a clear vision of establishing a high-quality and integrated model of care for the communities we serve," Bill Murray, chair of the health system's board of directors, said in a news release. "Her authentic style of leadership and respect for those with whom she works have resulted in many new collaborative relationships, especially with our physician and nursing partners who care for our patients every day."

Before becoming CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, Ms. Starmann-Harrison served as regional president and CEO of Madison-based SSM Health Care of Wisconsin.

Hospital Sisters Health System said Ms. Starmann-Harrison will assist her successor before she retires.

More articles on executive moves:

AdventHealth taps Dr. Erin Bird as CMO of Texas hospitals

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute names general counsel, chief governance officer

Envision Healthcare appoints 3 female leaders

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.