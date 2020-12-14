Arizona hospital names new CNO, CFO

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Ariz., has selected Julie Bowman, MSN, as chief nursing officer and Shalen Young as CFO, the hospital said.

Ms. Bowman most recently was senior vice president of patient care services and CNO of Phoenix Children's Hospital. She also was CNO of Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Lima (Ohio) Memorial Health System.

Mr. Young previously served as CFO of Arizona Specialty Hospital in Chandler, and he held several key financial leadership positions for Phoenix-based Banner Health and the Cleveland Clinic. He earned his MBA from Tempe-based Arizona State University.

