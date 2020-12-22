South Carolina health system CEO to step down after 12 years

Trident Health president and CEO Todd Gallati is stepping down in 2021 after 12 years with the Charleston, S.C.-based health system and a 32-year career in healthcare, according to The Post and Courier.

Mr. Gallati will retire June 1, 2021, his 32nd anniversary with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, which owns Trident Health.

"While I may be retiring from healthcare, my wife, two boys, and I will remain in the Lowcountry working with many others who dedicate their lives to making this region one of the best places for families to live, work, play and serve," Mr. Gallati said, according to WCIV. "I look forward to assisting with the transition over the next few months."

Trident Health is conducting a search for Mr. Gallati's successor.



