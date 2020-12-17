7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported after Dec. 11.

1. Julie Bowman, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Ariz.

2. Renee Jensen was named CEO of Snoqualmie (Wash.) Valley Hospital, according to the Snoqualmie Valley Record.

3. Meg Lafave was tapped as senior vice president of people and government affairs at Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare.

4. Twilla Lee was tapped as CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital, under construction in Fort Wayne, Ind.

5. Mary Starmann-Harrison, RN, president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, plans to retire in the second half of 2021.

6. Beth Sweetman was tapped to serve as Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare's chief people and culture officer.

7. April Zepeda will serve as senior vice president of communication for Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare's medical group.

