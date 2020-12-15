Envision Healthcare appoints 3 female leaders

Envision Healthcare has tapped three women as executive leaders, the Nashville, Tenn.-based company said.

Beth Sweetman is temporarily coming out of retirement to serve as Envision's chief people and culture officer, and Meg Lafave was tapped as senior vice president of people and government affairs. April Zepeda will serve as senior vice president of communication for Envision's medical group.

Ms. Sweetman previously held human resources executive roles at Hallmark, DST Systems and Furniture Brands International. In her new role, she will focus on Envision's talent recruitment and development, company officials said. She is succeeding Chief Administrative Officer Dave Esler, who will transition into an advisory role at the end of 2020.

Ms. Lafave joined Envision in April after serving as director of human capital at DSST Public Schools in Denver and chief of staff to the CEO of DaVita, a Denver-based provider of kidney care services. She will report to Ms. Sweetman.

Ms. Zepeda is former vice president of communication at Optum, an Eden Prairie, Minn.-based health services and innovation company. She also was vice president of corporate communication for DaVita Medical Group, as well as vice president and associate administrator of communication and government affairs for the Everett (Wash.) Clinic.

