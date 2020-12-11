AdventHealth taps Dr. Erin Bird as CMO of Texas hospitals

Erin Bird, MD, was named CMO of AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen and AdventHealth Rollins Brook in Lampasas, Texas, the hospitals said Dec. 11.

Most recently, Dr. Bird has served as division director of urology and vice chair of surgery at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas. He succeeds Umad Ahmad, MD, who took on the CMO role at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Hillcrest in Waco, Texas.

Dr. Bird earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and his MBA from Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University School of Business.

