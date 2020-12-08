Maine health system appoints chief patient experience officer

Mendy Goonan has been tapped as chief patient experience officer of Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare, the health system said this month.

Ms. Goonan previously was director of patient experience at Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare. She joined Central Maine Healthcare Nov. 30.

"We're delighted that Mendy is joining our team. She has a track record of connecting caregivers, patients, technology and process to build trusting and empathic interactions," Central Maine Medical Center President Steven Littleson said in a news release. "This patient-first approach is key to engaging patients and their families and is central to our commitment to providing exceptional, compassionate care."

Ms. Goonan earned her MBA in healthcare management from Salt Lake City-based Western Governors University.

