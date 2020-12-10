Allegheny Health Network names VP of diversity, equity and inclusion

Veronica Villalobos was named vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, the health system said Dec. 10.

Ms. Villalobos, an attorney, most recently served as principal deputy associate director at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. She also served as chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's Federal Hispanic Work Group.

Ms. Villalobas has spent decades fighting institutional hiring biases and "helping all voices to be heard and represented within the federal government," Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew , MD, MEd, Allegheny Health Network's chief clinical diversity and inclusion officer, said in a news release. "We are thrilled she will now continue her work as a diversity champion at AHN, ensuring that we are a forward-thinking, culturally diverse and competent organization that seeks health equity for its patients, and treats its workforce and prospective employees with dignity at all times."

Ms. Villalobos earned her law degree from American University's Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C., and received a telecommunications fellowship with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

More articles on executive moves:

Novant Health names chief transformation and digital officer

Maine health system appoints chief patient experience officer

UPMC names president of emergency medicine center, air ambulance service

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.