Novant Health names chief transformation and digital officer

Angela Yochem was tapped as executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer of Novant Health, the Charlotte, N.C.-based health system said Dec. 7.

This is an expanded role for Ms. Yochem, who has spent three years as executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer at Novant Health. She will continue to lead digital products and services while taking on more responsibilities related to transformational growth initiatives, the health system said.

Ms. Yochem's previous roles include executive vice president and chief information officer at Rent-A-Center, as well as global chief information officer of BDP International and global chief technology officer of drugmaker AstraZeneca. She was also divisional CIO at Dell.

