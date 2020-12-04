Arizona hospital CEO resigns; CFO named interim replacement

Jim Tavary resigned as president and CEO of Wickenburg (Ariz.) Community Hospital & Clinics, the hospital said Dec. 4.

"After almost five decades in healthcare administration, it's time to take a respite and to focus on family," Mr. Tavary said in a news release.

Mr. Tavary had helmed the hospital and clinics for a decade.

CFO Jackie Lundblad began serving as interim president and CEO Dec. 2, the hospital said.

"Jackie has worked off and on with WCH for 10 years as a consultant and accepted the chief financial officer role over three and a half years ago. Her qualifications are extraordinary," hospital board Chairman Dee Pollock said in a news release. "Jackie's exemplary record in leading organizational change is a true benefit to our patients, their families and our community. The board of directors has every confidence that Jackie will fulfill her duties beyond our expectations."

Ms. Lundblad earned her master's degree in healthcare administration from Durham, N.C.-based Duke University.

