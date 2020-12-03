CommonSpirit Health appoints EVP of physician enterprise

Tom McGinn, MD, was tapped as system executive vice president of physician enterprise at CommonSpirit Health, the Chicago-based health system said Dec. 3.

Dr. McGinn previously was deputy physician-in-chief and senior vice president of physician network operations at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, where he also served as founding chair and professor at the department of medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University/Northwell. He also previously was chief of the division of general internal medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

At CommonSpirit Health, which operates 139 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites in 21 states, Dr. McGinn will take over for Bruce Swartz, who retired Nov. 30.

Dr. McGinn earned his medical degree from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine in New York City and his master's degree in public health from Columbia University, also in New York City. He is a practicing internal medicine physician.

