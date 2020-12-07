West Virginia hospital CEO to step down

Matt Roberts, CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, W.Va., is resigning, according to a statement shared with Becker's Dec. 7.

RGH spokesperson Courtney White said Mr. Roberts is stepping down at the end of 2020 to pursue a new opportunity.

"Since 2016, Matt has led our team at RGH in providing high quality healthcare to our community," her statement said. "We will always be grateful for his leadership and service to our hospital and region, and we wish him well in his next venture."

Vickie Demers, COO of Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, W.Va., was tapped as interim CEO.

RGH and Logan Regional are both LifePoint Health facilities.

