Pipeline Health appoints 2 hospital CEOs in Chicago area

Pipeline Health promoted and hired two new hospital CEOs in the Chicago area, the Los Angeles-based hospital owner and operator said Dec. 1.

Irene Dumanis was promoted to CEO of Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago, and Barbara Martin was hired as CEO of West Suburban Medical Center and River Forest Medical Campus in Oak Park, Ill.

Ms. Dumanis was promoted after 18 months as CFO of Pipeline Health's Chicago market.

Ms. Martin previously was CEO of Waukegan, Ill.-based Vista Health System.

