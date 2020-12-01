UnityPoint Health names presidents, CEOs

Clay Holderman was named president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, and Sanjeeb Khatua, MD, was named to those same roles at the health system's clinic enterprise, UnityPoint Clinic, officials said Dec. 1.

Mr. Holderman is executive vice president and COO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services. Previously, he served as COO of Presbyterian's delivery system and was administrator of Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Khatua serves in leadership roles at Warrenville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health, including executive vice president, chief physician executive and president of Edward Health Ventures (physician and ambulatory network). He is a board-certified family medicine physician.

Mr. Holderman will join UnityPoint Health in mid-February, and Dr. Khatua will join the health system Jan. 5.

