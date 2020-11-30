UK HealthCare names first COO

UK HealthCare selected Peter Gilbert to serve as its first senior vice president and COO, the Lexington, Ky.-based health system said Nov. 30.

Mr. Gilbert most recently served as executive vice president and COO of Cincinnati-based UC Health. He was also previously COO and senior vice president leading operational, financial and planning efforts at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. Additionally, he spent 15 years as associate dean for administration and finance at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in Lexington.

Mr. Gilbert earned a master's degree in finance from Baltimore-based Loyola University Maryland and attended the Academy for Innovation in Higher Education Leadership, a partnership between Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown University and Tempe-based Arizona State University.

