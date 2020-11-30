UC Health taps physician as CMO, interim COO

UC Health promoted Evaline Alessandrini, MD, to executive vice president, CMO and interim COO, the Cincinnati-based health system said Nov. 30.

Dr. Alessandrini became senior vice president and CMO of the organization in December 2017 after chairing the UC Health board's patient care committee. She is also a professor of pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

During her tenure, Dr. Alessandrini helped lead the COVID-19 pandemic response for both the health system and the Cincinnati area in general, UC Health said.

Previously, Dr. Alessandrini was assistant vice president for improvement integration within the James M. Anderson Center for Health Systems Excellence at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. She was also professor and associate chair of outcomes and process improvement in the pediatrics department at the UC College of Medicine.

UC Health said Dr. Alessandrini will take over clinical operations responsibilities previously held by Peter Gilbert, who recently left the COO position. The health system does not plan to replace the COO role.

More articles on executive moves:

Penn State Health appoints 2 leaders

Children's Minnesota names interim chief nursing officer

Lee Health promotes several leaders

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.