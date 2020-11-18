Lee Health promotes several leaders

Lee Health has made several l promotions as part of a strategy to standardize clinical care and boost collaboration between clinical and nonclinical leaders, the Fort Myers, Fla.-based health system said Nov. 6.

Darcy Allen, BSN, RN, vice president of operations and chief nurse executive at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, has assumed the same role at HealthPark Medical Center, also in Fort Myers. She serves in dyad leadership with Eric Appelgren, MD, vice president of operations and chief physician executive at HealthPark.

Alyssa Bostwick MSN, RN, was promoted to vice president of operations and chief nurse executive for Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers. She most recently was program development coordinator at the hospital.

Julia Liebscher, BSN, was promoted to vice president of operations and chief nurse executive at Lee Memorial Hospital. She most recently was system director of integration and planning at the facility and will serve in dyad leadership with James Kasiewicz, MD, interim chief physician executive at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Read more about the leaders here.

More articles on executive moves:

Christ Hospital Health Network names new chief clinical officer

Lee Health names new strategy, innovation head

Detroit Medical Center names CMO of adult central campus hospitals: 6 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.