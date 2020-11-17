Detroit Medical Center names CMO of adult central campus hospitals: 6 notes

Detroit Medical Center tapped Karen Carbone, MD, as CMO of its adult central campus hospitals, the health system said Nov. 17.

Six notes:

1. Dr. Carbone most recently served as adviser to the CEO with the Dubai Health Authority in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

2. She previously was executive vice president and COO of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health and executive vice president and COO of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

3. She also held leadership roles at Memorial Hermann Health System and at Rice University, both in Houston.

4. In her new role, Dr. Carbone will helm hospitals including Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital and DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, according to Detroit Medical Center.



5. Dr. Carbone earned her medical degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

6. Dr. Carbone is board-certified in anesthesiology.

