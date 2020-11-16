Lee Health names new strategy, innovation head

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has selected Lisa Martinez as vice president of strategy and innovation.

Ms. Martinez most recently served as vice president of business optimization at AARP.

In her new role, she will focus on Lee Health's strategic planning process, the health system said. This includes examining healthcare trends and business models and developing strategies to improve patient experience while reducing costs.

Ms. Martinez earned her MBA from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., and graduated from the executive leadership program at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

