Christ Hospital Health Network names new chief clinical officer

Costa Andreou, MD, was tapped as chief clinical officer of The Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati and president of The Christ Hospital Physicians, effective in January, the network said Nov. 16.

Dr. Andreou serves as executive vice president for Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health and CaroMont Medical Group. He also has spent three years on the legislative council for the North Carolina Medical Society, a physician advocacy organization.

In his new role, he will help support The Christ Hospital's strategic initiatives and advise on clinical quality, experience and safety, the network said.

Dr. Andreou earned his medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. He also earned an MBA and a Certificate in Health Sector Management from Duke University in Durham, N.C.

