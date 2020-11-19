Penn State Health appoints 2 leaders

Penn State Health has selected Don McKenna as regional president of Hampden Medical Center in Enola, Pa., and Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa., and Kyle Snyder as senior vice president and COO of Holy Spirit Medical Center, the Hershey, Pa.-based health system said Nov. 18.

Mr. McKenna in April was named president of Hampden Medical Center, which is slated to open in 2021. He has played a key role in hiring leaders for the hospital and developing a hospital program to meet the needs of surrounding communities, Penn State Health said.

Previously, Mr. McKenna served as president and CEO of Jupiter (Fla.) Health, and he also led St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga.

Mr. Snyder joined Penn State Health with the health system's Nov. 1 acquisition of Holy Spirit Health System from Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System, Penn State Health said. He previously served as chief administrative officer of Holy Spirit Hospital. Mr. Snyder also was associate vice president for surgery and anesthesia at Geisinger; administrative director for the emergency medicine service line at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health; and administrator for the division of nursing at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

