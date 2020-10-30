Penn State Health to acquire hospital from Geisinger Nov. 1

Geisinger will complete the sale of Holy Spirit Health System in Camp Hill, Pa., to Penn State Health Nov. 1, according to PennLive.

Under the agreement, Penn State Health will acquire the 310-bed Holy Spirit Hospital, its affiliated outpatient and urgent care centers, the Ortenzio Heart Center and West Shore EMS. Additionally, Holy Spirit's 2,600 employees will officially become part of Penn State Health.

When the deal is final, Holy Spirit Hospital will be renamed Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

"I want to thank the many individuals and teams who are shepherding this historic transition and preparing for Holy Spirit's 2,600-member workforce to join Penn State Health. Your efforts are vital to strengthening healthcare choice in the greater Harrisburg region and preserving continuity of care for Holy Spirit patients. I am so proud of all of your efforts and what you have been able to accomplish," Penn State Health CEO Steve Massini wrote in an email to staff obtained by PennLive.

