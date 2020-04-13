Don McKenna named president of Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health has tapped Don McKenna to serve as president of Enola, Pa.-based Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, a hospital slated to open next year.

Mr. McKenna will onboard and oversee an initial workforce of about 650 full- and part-time clinical and support staff, as well as help hire the chief nursing officer and other leaders for the 300,000-square-foot facility, according to Penn State Health.

The workforce is expected to grow to 1,000 within three years.

Mr. McKenna previously was president and CEO of Jupiter (Fla.) Health, and he helmed St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga., for a decade.

His new appointment comes after Penn State Health named Safa Farzin, MD, vice president for medical affairs and staff development for Hampden Medical Center in December.









