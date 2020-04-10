Nathan Hough named CEO of Nebraska hospital

The boards of Chadron (Neb.) Community Hospital and Health Services and Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services have tapped Nathan Hough as CEO, effective May 12, according to TV station KSNB.

Mr. Hough previously held CEO roles at Crook County Medical Services District in Sundance, Wyo., Niobrara County Hospital District in Lusk, Wyo., and Saratoga (Wyo.) Care Center in Wyoming. He will helm Chadron Community Hospital as well as a nursing home and rural outreach clinics.

Regional West Health Services and Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services jointly operate the Chadron healthcare organization and have one CEO.

