Page Vaughan retires as MUSC hospital CEO

Page Vaughan, CEO of MUSC Health's Lancaster and Chester hospitals in South Carolina, is retiring, effective April 10, The Lancaster News reported.

Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC did not force the retirement, and it was "completely Page's decision," said Ashley Shannon, marketing and communications director for the hospitals, according to the newspaper.

The health system said Mr. Vaughan will focus on his family and home in Charleston, while continuing to work with MUSC as a consultant.

Mr. Vaughan was named CEO of Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, now Lancaster Medical Center, in August 2017. He had helmed Chester Regional Medical Center, now Chester Medical Center, since 2011 and began overseeing both facilities. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems owned the hospitals before they were bought by MUSC under Mr. Vaughan's leadership.

Scott Broome, MUSC's associate chief of affiliations, will serve as interim CEO of the Lancaster and Chester hospitals.

