St. Luke's Hospital CEO to retire

Dan Wakeman, president and CEO of Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital, will retire May 31, according to The Blade.

Mr. Wakeman has helmed the hospital for 12 years.

During his time as CEO, Mr. Wakeman has "positively positioned" the hospital for success, St. Luke's administrators said in a news release cited by The Blade.

"Dan has been working with the Board on his retirement plan for the last year. We will be forever grateful to Dan for his exemplary leadership, especially as the hospital faced its triumphs and challenges throughout his tenure," Bill Carroll, chairman of the hospital's board of trustees, said in a statement.

In August 2010, St. Luke's merged with Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica Health System and then transitioned into an independent entity after cutting ties with ProMedica in July 2016. Months before Mr. Wakeman announced his retirement, McLaren Health Care in Grand Blanc, Mich., signed a letter of intent to acquire St. Luke's.

Mr. Wakeman's successor has not been named.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.