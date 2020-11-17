Children's Minnesota names interim chief nursing officer

Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota has tapped Anne Boisclair-Fahey, DNP, MSN, as interim chief nursing officer, the health system said Nov. 10.

Dr. Boisclair-Fahey has served as director for advanced practice providers at Children's Minnesota since 2017. Before that, she held the same position at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare. She also previously was director of advanced practice providers at University of Minnesota Health, now Minneapolis-based M Health Fairview.

Dr. Boisclair-Fahey will take on her new role Jan. 1 as Children's Minnesota searches for a permanent chief nursing officer to succeed Pam VanHazinga, RN, who is retiring, effective Dec. 31.

