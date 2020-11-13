IU Health names new chief medical executive

Indiana University Health tapped David Ingram, MD, as executive vice president and chief medical executive, the Indianapolis-based health system said Nov. 9.

Dr. Ingram is president of IU Health Physicians, the health system's multispecialty practice group, as well as executive associate dean of clinical affairs for Indiana University medical school. He became president in 2017 after becoming CMO of IU Health Physicians the year prior.

In his new role, Dr. Ingram will succeed Jonathan Gottlieb, MD, effective Jan. 1. Dr. Gottlieb retired in July.

Dr. Ingram earned his medical degree and his master's degree in theology/ethics from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

