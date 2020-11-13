13 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Nov. 6.

1. Becky Allen was promoted to assistant vice president of operations at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

2. Elaine Couture, BSN, RN, executive vice president and regional chief executive for Renton, Wash.-based Providence in Washington and Montana, will retire next year.

3. Teri Grau, BSN, RN, was promoted to vice president and chief nursing officer of UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

4. Wendy Horton was named CEO of UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.

5. Donna Isgett, COO of Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health, was promoted to president and CEO.

6. Gail Kosyla was promoted to senior vice president of system financial operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

7. Deborah Larkin-Carney, BSN, RN, was promoted to senior vice president of quality and patient safety and patient experience at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

8. Deb Lienhardt is the new executive vice president of business development and innovation at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

9. DeAnna Minus-Vincent was promoted to senior vice president and chief social integration and health equity strategist at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

10. Claire Mooney, DNP, RN, president and CEO of Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., will helm Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa.

11. Barbara Romig, DNP, RN, who has served as interim chief nursing officer of Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa., will go back to to her job as vice president of nursing clinical practice and education for Tower Health.

12. Clare Sapienza-Eck was named chief strategy officer of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health.

13. Jackie Ward, DNP, MSN, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer of Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

