Texas Children's Hospital names new chief nursing officer

Jackie Ward, DNP, MSN, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer of Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, the hospital said Nov. 12.

Dr. Ward is a 27-year veteran of Texas Children's. Most recently, she became vice president of nursing in 2015 and was promoted to associate chief nursing officer in 2018.

Dr. Ward earned her master's degree from Loyola University New Orleans and her doctorate degree in 2019 from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

She will begin her new role at Texas Children's on Jan. 1.

More articles on executive moves:

18 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

Stanford Children's Health names new chief nursing officer

Providence regional chief executive to retire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.