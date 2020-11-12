Providence regional chief executive to retire

Elaine Couture, BSN, RN, Providence executive vice president and regional chief executive for Washington and Montana, will retire in 2021, the Renton, Wash.-based health system said Nov. 11.

Ms. Couture served as a front-line nurse before taking on leadership positions at Providence. She has served at the organization for more than 30 years.

"Elaine has been a valued partner and courageous leader, always grounded in the Providence mission and a voice for our patients," Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Providence, said in a news release.

"She has worked tirelessly for the most poor and vulnerable in our communities, advocating for Medicaid expansion, extending our mission of compassionate care for everyone in our communities through innovative projects, and taking tangible steps toward cost effective delivery of quality care," he said.

The region Ms. Couture oversees includes hospitals in Everett, Olympia, Centralia, Walla Walla, Richland, Spokane, Colville and Chewelah in Washington, and Missoula and Polson in Montana.

Providence said it will announce its leadership transition in the region before Ms. Courture retires in early 2021.

