Ascension names new head of marketing

Dino Rhodes has been named vice president and head of marketing at St. Louis-based Ascension.

Mr. Rhodes started in the role in April, according to an April 22 LinkedIn post. He most recently served as vice president of marketing services for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. He has also been a marketing leader at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health, and Cleveland Clinic.

Nick Rangone, Ascension's previous chief marketing and communications officer, left for the same position at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health in January.