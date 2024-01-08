Jefferson Health gets new marketing chief

Nick Ragone has been named chief marketing and communications officer of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

Mr. Ragone previously worked in the same role for St. Louis-based Ascension since 2014.

"This depth of experience at a large, complex healthcare organization — and his time serving in several executive-level positions at Ketchum public relations in New York City and Washington, D.C., covering a number of industries — ideally positions Nick to lead Jefferson's marketing and communications as we continue to come together as a unified brand sharply focused on fulfilling our mission of improving lives," Jefferson CEO Joseph Cacchione, MD, wrote in a Jan. 8 email shared with Becker's.

Mr. Ragone starts Jan. 16. He will also lead marketing and communications for Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health Plans and serve as an executive vice president.

"It's an exciting time to join Jefferson," he wrote Jan. 8 on LinkedIn. "They recently announced a letter of intent to combine with Lehigh Valley Health Network, a leading regional health system. And this week Jefferson will announce the launch of its 2024 bicentennial celebration!"