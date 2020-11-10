Stanford Children's Health names new chief nursing officer

Stanford (Calif.) Children's Health has tapped Jesus Cepero, PhD, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, effective in January, the health system said Nov. 10.

Dr. Cepero brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role.

Most recently, he was chief nursing officer for the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's and Von Voigtlander Women's hospitals in Ann Arbor. He also previously held executive roles at Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health.

In his new role, he will lead more than 1,900 Stanford Children's Health nurses, according to the health system.

Dr. Cepero earned his doctorate in nursing from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., his master's degree in nursing from Kean University in Union, N.J., and his master's degree in public administration from Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.