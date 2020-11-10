18 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

The following hospital and health system CMO and chief nursing officer/executive moves have been reported since Oct. 19.

1. Debra Adornetto-Garcia was named chief nursing officer for acute hospital services at Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

2. Andrew Bindman, MD, was tapped as executive vice president and CMO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

3. Peggy Duggan, MD, was named executive vice president and CMO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

4. Meredith Foxx, APRN, MSN, was selected as executive chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic's Stanley Shalom Zielony Institute for Nursing Excellence.

5. Mark Friedlander, MD, was named CMO for the behavioral health division of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

6. Mark Gannon, MD, was named CMO of Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, Pa., the Tribune-Review reported.

7. Sandi Gill, BSN, RN, was tapped as chief nursing officer of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, the Cross Timers Gazette reported.

8. Amir Hamad, BSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., The Chattanoogan reported.

9. Rachel Harris, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn.

10. Jennifer Higgins, RN, will remain vice president of operations and chief nurse executive at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla., and will serve as interim chief nursing officer of Fort Myers-based Lee Health.

11. Michele Petersen, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital.

12. Venkat Prasad, MD, was selected as CMO of population health and physician services at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

13. Adrian "Eric" Ramos, MD, was selected as CMO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Northern California Group.

14. Denise Robinson, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nurse executive of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

15. Marya Strand, MD, was selected as CMO of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

16. Nina Stur was selected as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Ind.

17. Lori Sumner, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala.

18. Sylvain "Syl" Trepanier, DNP, RN, was named systemwide chief nursing officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.

