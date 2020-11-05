Bassett Healthcare names chief physician executive, chief nurse executive

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network has appointed a new chief physician executive and chief nursing executive, the health system said Nov. 2.

Reginald Knight, MD, was named senior vice president and chief physician executive, and Denise Robinson, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nurse executive.

Dr. Knight has spent more than five years as vice president of medical affairs at Bassett's A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, N.Y., and is director of Bassett's Spine Care Institute.

Dr. Robinson most recently served as chief nursing officer of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center.

She begins her new role on Nov. 16, and Dr. Knight began his Nov. 2.

More articles on executive moves:

Tenet Northern California Group names new CMO

New Jersey chief hospital executive resigns

Pennsylvania hospital CEO resigns

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.