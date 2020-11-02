Pennsylvania hospital CEO resigns

Steve Handy is resigning as CEO of Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, effective Dec. 31, the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

Spokesperson Josh Krysak said the move is part of Uniontown Hospital's continued transition to Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System.

West Virginia University Health System signed a letter of intent to acquire Uniontown Hospital in January, and in May, the hospital entered into a management agreement with WVU Hospitals, under which Mr. Handy became an employee of WVU Hospitals, according to the health system.

Uniontown Hospital will fully transition to West Virginia University Health System on Jan. 1, 2021.

Mr. Krysak said David Hess, MD, was tapped to replace Mr. Handy.

Mr. Handy served as CFO of Uniontown Hospital before becoming CEO in 2013. Dr. Hess is president and CEO of both WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, W.Va., and WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville, W.Va.

More articles on executive moves:

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center CEO to retire

Alaska hospital CEO to retire

Providence names new chief nursing officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.