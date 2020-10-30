New Jersey chief hospital executive resigns

Kelli O'Brien resigned Oct. 30 as chief hospital executive of Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, N.J., the hospital's parent organization, Hackensack Meridian Health, confirmed to Becker's.

A spokesperson did not provide information about the situation around the departure.

Tim Hogan, president of care transformation services for Hackensack Meridian Health, which is based in Edison, N.J., has been appointed interim chief hospital executive, a statement from the system said.

"Tim is very familiar with the medical center and its exceptional team," the statement said.

Mr. Hogan was president of Riverview Medical Center from 2001 to 2011 and regional president of Riverview and Bayshore medical centers between 2011 and 2018.

More articles on executive moves:

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center CEO to retire

Alaska hospital CEO to retire

Mercy Health names new COO, CFO of Youngstown market

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.